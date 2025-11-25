Throughout their history, the Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the premier franchises in the NBA with a total of 17 championships. The most recent stars to have led the Lakers to titles were LeBron James (2020) and the late Kobe Bryant (2009/10). The Lakers are ushering in a new era with Luka Doncic as the new franchise star.

During a recent sit-down interview with longtime Lakers fan and rapper Snoop Dogg, Luka Doncic vowed to follow in the footsteps of LeBron James and Kobe Bryant when it comes to brining success to the franchise.

“Kobe brought so many championships here. LeBron brought a championship here,” Doncic said. “I want to be the next one to do that for sure. I met Kobe, I’m playing with LeBron, just as a little kid in Slovenia, I just wanted to play basketball. Just wanted to touch the NBA. And now I’m playing with the best.”

Article Continues Below

Doncic is in his first full season with the Lakers after the shocking trade that brought him to the franchise ahead of last season’s trade deadline. Through the early-goings of the regular season, he’s helped lead the Lakers to a 12-4 record where they currently hold the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference standings.

Doncic has appeared in 12 games so far, at a little over 37 minutes per game. He’s been averaging a league-leading 34.5 points, 8.8 rebounds, 8.9 assists and 2.0 steals with splits of 46.7 percent shooting from the field, 31.1 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 79.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The Lakers and Doncic agreed upon a contract extension in the offseason worth $165 million for three years, keeping him in the purple and gold through at least the 2028-29 season.