The Los Angeles Lakers have made a decision regarding Christian Koloko after their decision to sign Gonzaga legend Drew Timme.

Los Angeles has made the signing of Timme official on Monday, per NBA insider Brett Siegel. They initiated the negotiations of the former collegiate star on Nov. 21, making it clear that are adding depth at the wing. With it being a two-way contract, they needed to cut either Koloko or Chris Manon to complete the deal. It ended up being the former on Monday, per Siegel.

“The Lakers are waiving Koloko and signing Timme, league sources told @ClutchPoints,” Siegel wrote.

Koloko represented the Lakers for two seasons from 2024 to 2025. He mainly served as a reserve, making just 39 total appearances. He averaged 2.4 points and 2.3 rebounds with the chances he got, making most of his time during the 2024-25 campaign.

What's next for Lakers after cutting Christian Koloko

It's clear that the Lakers like what see in Drew Timme, making the decision to replace Christian Koloko with the collegiate legend.

Timme enjoyed an incredible career at Gonzaga, averaging 17.2 points and 6.7 rebounds per game throughout 134 total appearances. He earned two WCC Player of the Year Awards, three All-American selections, and the Karl Malone Award.

He entered the NBA in 2023, getting his chances with the Brooklyn Nets in the 2024-25 season. In the nine games he took part in, he produced 12.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He's also done well in the G-League, earning second team honors in the 2025. He was with the South Bay Lakers prior to signing the two-way deal with Los Angeles.

In the meantime, Los Angeles is off to a hot start in the 2025-26 campaign. The team boasts a 12-4 record on the season, holding the second spot of the Western Conference standings. They are even with the Denver Nuggets while trailing the Oklahoma City Thunder by four games.

Rolling with four consecutive wins, the Lakers will look forward to their next matchup, being at home. They host the Los Angeles Clippers on Nov. 25 at 11 p.m. ET as part of the NBA Cup group stage.