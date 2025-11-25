The LA Clippers just got Kawhi Leonard back from a 10-game absence due to a sprained ankle, which was much-needed considering their recent injury luck. For a moment involving teammate John Collins during Sunday night's contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers, it appeared as though his return would be short-lived.

During the fourth quarter of the Clippers game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Leonard and Collins collided on a defensive possession that saw both of them stumble and clutch at their knees.

Kawhi Leonard quickly asked out of the game on the ensuing possession, sat on the bench and immediately began testing his knee. He even stood up by the bench and started mimicking his explosive box jump form as part of the process.

Leonard was prepared to check back into the game one game minute later, but at that point, Tyronn Lue and the Clippers had already waved the white flag on the game.

Here's that scary collision between Kawhi Leonard and John Collins in the 4th quarter of Clippers-Cavs Sunday. Neither on the injury report for today's game.

In his first game back, Kawhi Leonard finished with 20 points three rebounds, two assists, and three steals in 26 minutes of play. The Clippers forward shot 6-of-13 from the field, 3-of-5 from three, and 5-of-5 from the free throw line

After the game, Leonard confirmed that he felt good, but that's something he's done in the past regardless of what nicks and bruises he picks up during the game.

“Good, good. I felt good out there,” Leonard said. “We know what we need to do, so just got to go out there and do it.”

The good news is that the Clippers officially released their injury report on Monday, and it did not list Kawhi Leonard or John Collins with any kind of injury. That means both players are expected to suit up and start for the Clippers in their NBA Cup game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Bogdan Bogdanovic is QUESTIONABLE for the Clippers tomorrow with a left hip contusion. Kawhi Leonard is unlisted on the injury report and expected to play vs. the Lakers.

DeAndre Ayton, however, is going to be out Tuesday night with a knee contusion sustained in the Lakers win over the Utah Jazz over the weekend.

In seven appearances this season, Kawhi Leonard has averaged 23.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 2.6 steals per game while shooting 50 percent from the field, 42.5 percent from three, and 96.9 percent from the free throw line.