On the heels of the Los Angeles Lakers' 129-99 blowout loss to the Cleveland Cavs, is head coach JJ Redick underachieving in his second year as head coach? Former NBA guard Rashad McCants believes so amid the Lakers' recent 5-5 stretch over the past 10 games.

The Lakers' 30-point loss to the Cavs follows a series of unfortunate losses, including a 124-112 loss to the Sacramento Kings and a 132-116 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. The Lakers' inconsistency is a testament to Redick's leadership, according to McCants, he said, per Gil's Arena.

“When Darvin Ham left, [the Lakers] were in the Western Conference finals. JJ [Redick] came and took over; they haven’t been back,” McCants said. “He’s underachieving.”

Arenas argues that the current Lakers roster isn't the same as the one Darvin Ham led to the 2023 Western Conference Finals. The Lakers were swept by the Denver Nuggets 4-0. The Nuggets went on to beat the Miami Heat 4-1 in the NBA Finals.

JJ Redick, who took over as Lakers head coach in 2024-25, has led this year's team to a 28-18 record through 46 games. Los Angeles has the sixth-best record in the Western Conference. The Lakers will look to bounce back in their matchup against the Washington Wizards on Friday.

Will Lakers make an offer for Giannis Antetokounmpo?

While the Lakers have been linked to Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo amid trade rumors, many wonder how they could top other teams' offers given their limited assets. Still, the Lakers are a team to keep an eye on ahead of the trade deadline, as NBA insider Howard Beck pointed out, per the Zach Lowe Show.

“I was told recently that the Lakers were a team to keep an eye from Giannis’ standpoint just as another team of interest. But again, there’s a difficulty there in terms of trade assets,” Beck said. “They’re another team where once the summer comes they got more on the draft capital side of things, and they got more clarity once they figure out where LeBron is or isn’t and where Austin Reaves is because he’s a free agent.”

The NBA trade deadline is February 5.