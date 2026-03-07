Rick Pitino and the No. 18 St. John's Red Storm accomplished an incredible feat after taking down the Seton Hall Pirates 72-65 on Friday night.

Pitino is going through his third year as the Red Storm's head coach, elevating the program to serious NCAA Tournament contention throughout his stint. Last year was an absolute success as they won the Big East regular-season title and the tournament title. They secured a place in the NCAA Tournament, reaching the second round before losing to Arkansas.

Pitino and St. John's looked to defend their throne as the best squad in the Big East. Beating Seton Hall on the road, they achieved the feat of winning the regular-season title for the second consecutive season.

BACK-TO-BACK 👑 The Red Storm have clinched a share of the BIG EAST regular-season title for the second straight season. pic.twitter.com/tVWTmQXS5m — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 7, 2026

How St. John's played against Seton Hall

Article Continues Below

Rick Pitino can continue to enjoy his time with St. John's, getting them to the Big East mountaintop once again after taking down Seton Hall in the regular-season finale.

Perimeter shooting and ball movement made the difference in this matchup. The No. 18 Red Storm prevailed in both categories after making seven 3-pointers and creating 16 assists. It wasn't the same for the Pirates as they only converted one triple and dished out eight assists.

Three players scored in double-digits for St. John's in the win. Zuby Ejiofor led the way with a stat line of 21 points, three blocks, two rebounds, one assist, one steal, and a block. He shot 8-of-12 from the field and 5-of-6 from the free-throw line. Bryce Hopkins came next with 11 points and seven rebounds, Oziyah Sellers had 11 points and five rebounds, while Dylan Darling provided nine points and five assists.

St. John's completes the regular season with a 25-6 overall record, going 18-2 in its Big East matchups. They locked up the top spot in the conference standings, being above the UConn Huskies and the Villanova Wildcats.

The No. 18 Red Storm will look forward to their journey in the postseason. They will get a bye to the quarterfinals of the Big East Tournament, facing the winner between the eighth seed and the ninth seed on March 12 at 12 p.m. ET.