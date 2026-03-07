The San Antonio Spurs are currently doing things that shouldn't be possible. On Friday night, the Silver and Black erased a massive 25-point deficit to stun the Los Angeles Clippers 116-112, leaving the NBA world convinced that a championship run isn't just a dream, it's the expectation.

The Clippers appeared to have the game on ice, but they crumbled in the clutch. Despite San Antonio gifting them three missed free throws late in the fourth quarter, Los Angeles couldn't secure a single defensive rebound to save their lives. The collapse was historic, marking the second-largest comeback in the Spurs' play-by-play era.

What did we do to deserve thispic.twitter.com/etHW3NNGQ3 — Spurs Culture (@SpursCulture) March 7, 2026

these spurs are gonna kill me man 😭 pic.twitter.com/DBJKYU28ZT — Bala (@BalaPattySZN) March 7, 2026

Good game Kawhi pic.twitter.com/EgtGW3GFjH — Spurs Culture (@SpursCulture) March 7, 2026

Harrison Barnes never gonna nap again https://t.co/jwtPYdqfnX — Spurs Culture (@SpursCulture) March 7, 2026

“Tonight is a great example why the Spurs are the best team in the NBA right now,” one fan posted on X. “Trailing by 25 in the third and they surge back, never put their heads down, and pull out a gritty 116-112 win over the Clippers. This team has everything they need to win a championship this year.”

Victor Wembanyama led the charge with 27 points, 10 rebounds, and four blocks in just 22 minutes of action. However, the most iconic moment belonged to rookie Stephon Castle. With the game on the line, Castle missed a free throw, grabbed his own rebound, and sealed the victory. “What a thrilling finish in San Antonio!” another fan remarked. “Castle misses the free throw… grabs his own rebound… and seals the win!”

Article Continues Below

Wemby started CRYING after the Spurs win 😭

pic.twitter.com/tfRyJr71iU — Logion Noops (@LogionNoops) March 7, 2026

Spurs Win!! Carter Bryant is special!! pic.twitter.com/eY7w8PeSEu — PJ Hoops (@RealPjHoops) March 7, 2026

YOU CAN'T BEAT MY SPURS LFG😭🔥pic.twitter.com/aWk9zwbUqa — CLAN the SPURS fan (@ClanTheSpursFan) March 7, 2026

Spurs defense man. Carter is flying around everywhere. Victor is dominating the paint. Steph is nails POA in primary. Spurs were down 25 and now up 2. This is Spurs basketball. pic.twitter.com/MFAOcoCLq5 — Eric Salinas (@EricSal_7) March 7, 2026

WEMBY IS SUCH A SICKO HES CRYING OVER A REGULAR SEASON WIN IN MARCH LMAOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/FDSnfZCdNX — 🥽 (@spursbeliever) March 7, 2026

The grit displayed by Wembanyama and the Spurs has many skeptics reconsidering their stance. As another supporter noted, “25-point comeback and people still try to say he’s overrated… the league’s in trouble.” If San Antonio can find a way to win games like this while their superstar feels like he's “about to pass out,” the rest of the league is indeed in for a long postseason.