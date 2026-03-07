The No. 19 Miami (OH) Redhawks achieved a feat for the ages, going undefeated in the regular season after beating the Ohio Bobcats 110-108 in an overtime thriller on Friday night.

Going into the game, the Redhawks boasted a perfect 30-0 record. Their incredible performances allowed them to enter the ranks of the AP Top 25, a list that gives basketball fans an idea on the best performing squads of the season. As a member of the MAC, it tends to be difficult for teams like Miami (OH) to crack it, but they have pulled it off after having a strong campaign last season and built on it this year.

To continue boosting their chances for the NCAA Tournament, they needed to give the tournament committee every reason to include them in the Field of 68. What better way to do that than to take down Ohio in hostile territory on the road in overtime? That certainly happened for Miami (OH), achieving the milestone of being an undefeated squad in the regular season. The last time this happened was when the Gonzaga Bulldogs pulled it off in 2021.

MIAMI (OH) PERFECT SEASON 🤯 pic.twitter.com/N5E1GkLDiJ — Real App (@realapp) March 7, 2026

How Miami (OH) played against Ohio

No. 19 Miami (OH) has cemented itself in history as an undefeated squad, especially after escaping with the road win over Ohio.

Five players scored in double-digits for Miami (OH) in the win. Eian Elmer led the way with a stat line of 32 points, 12 rebounds, one steal, and a block. He shot 11-of-16 from the field, including 4-of-6 from beyond the arc, and 6-of-9 from the free-throw line. Trey Perry came next with 21 points, Brant Byers had 15 points and seven rebounds, Pete Suder put up 13 points and four assists, while Justin Kirby provided 10 points and three rebounds.

Miami (OH) completes the regular season with a 31-0 overall record, going 18-0 in its MAC matchups. They clinch the top spot of the conference standings to secure the regular-season title, being above the Akron Zips and the Kent State Golden Flashes.

The No. 19 Redhawks will look forward to their journey in the postseason. The begin the MAC Tournament in the quarterfinals as they the UMass Minutemen on March 12 at 11 a.m. ET.