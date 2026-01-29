The Cleveland Cavaliers dismantled the Los Angeles Lakers 129–99 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, extending their winning streak to five games Wednesday. What began as a competitive contest quickly unraveled after halftime. Cleveland carried a slim 57–55 lead into the break, then detonated for a 42–22 third quarter that effectively ended any chance of a Lakers comeback.

The Cavaliers shot 68 percent from the field in the third and buried seven three-pointers after struggling from deep in the first half. A decisive 25–8 run flipped the night, with superstar guard Donovan Mitchell and Jaylon Tyson leading the charge. The Lakers were unable to respond defensively and offered minimal resistance once the momentum shifted.

LeBron James, potentially playing his final game in the city where his career began while now representing the Lakers, endured one of the roughest nights of his career in Cleveland. He finished with 11 points on 3-of-10 shooting in 27 minutes, marking the first time he failed to score at least 20 points in 13 games vs. the Cavs. Superstar Luka Doncic led LA with 29 points but briefly exited in the first quarter to have his ankle checked before returning.

Shortly after the final buzzer, the Lakers took to their official X (formerly known as Twitter) account and posted the final score with a graphic. Fans immediately flooded the replies and unleashed their frustration.

“i think i could score a bucket on this defense ngl,” wrote @JorgeRu57471743.

(@DSTNRoyce) was infuriated, calling out everyone.

“PELINKA FIRED. JJ HOTSEAT. BUM ROSTER. LUKA MIGHT GO BACK TO DALLAS IF YOU DONT CLEAN TS UP.”

@leftwingaahmert echoed the frustration.

“How did losing become a habit in this team, this is ridiculous man.”

And @LakeShowYo summed it up with a reaction image that captured exactly how Los Angeles fans felt after the crushing loss.

The Lakers now sit 3–2 on their road trip and remain in the thick of the Western Conference playoff race, but little margin for error is developing. With 36 games left on the schedule, frustration is growing as inconsistency continues to define their position in the standings.