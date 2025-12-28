Recently, Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick drew some criticism for putting his team on blast in the aftermath of their Christmas Day loss to the Houston Rockets, seemingly without taking much personal accountability for the setback. Questions about the Lakers‘ lack of athletes and good defenders reared their ugly heads against a Rockets team that is stockpiled with both, bringing things to a boiling point at this early point in the season.

After Saturday's Lakers practice, Redick struck a different tone, speaking on how the team is well aware that they aren't playing up to their standards.

“I think they are, and I think the group is aware,” Redick said, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN. “The group feels it. They're on the court together. They're in the huddles together. … There wasn't anything that needed to be addressed that wasn't addressed.”

Redick also added a touch more accountability than he showed after the Rockets game.

“Myself, I'm always going to look in the mirror first,” said Redick. “And I think it's easy as a player, as a coach to say, ‘It's this guy's fault,' or, ‘We're not doing this because X, Y, and Z.'”

The Lakers recently got some unfortunate news that Austin Reaves will be sidelined for at least a month due to his injury, which comes amid what has been a breakout campaign for the shooting guard.

Article Continues Below

During Saturday's media availability, Redick also outlined three things he wants to see Los Angeles improve on moving forward.

“Defensive clarity, role clarity and offensive organization,” Redick highlighted.

Overall, the Lakers are still in solid position out West, currently sitting at 19-10 on the season. However, their lack of two-way players has started to become an issue too big to ignore, causing some to wonder if Rob Pelinka might have to get into the lab ahead of the trade deadline.

The Lakers will next take the court on Sunday evening vs the Sacramento Kings.