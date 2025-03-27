The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off a huge win over the Indiana Pacers, with LeBron James overcoming a slow start to the game and redeeming himself by hitting a game-winning tip-in at the buzzer to earn a 120-119 victory. This win keeps the Lakers at fourth in the Western Conference standings, and they still remain in contention for the three or even the two-seed despite going through a three-game losing streak this past week.

While regular season success is important and is a huge determining factor in how much success a team can achieve in the playoffs, the Lakers know that simply getting to the playoffs healthy is enough to give them a shot at winning a championship. After all, they are boasting the services of two of the greatest postseason performers in recent history in James and Luka Doncic.

But just how far the Lakers can go in the playoffs will depend on this X-factor, according to ESPN pundit Kendrick Perkins.

“Austin Reaves was the X-factor [in the Lakers' win over the Pacers]. It's the trust that JJ Redick, LeBron James, and Luka Doncic has in him,” Perkins said on SportsCenter. “If the Lakers are going to make a deep run in the postseason, it’s going to be because of games like this behind Austin Reaves.”

It will take a team effort for the Lakers to make a deep playoff run

The Lakers will need every rotation player to show up in the playoffs to compensate for their lack of size on the interior. Playing excellent defense will be key for them, and the likes of Rui Hachimura, Dorian Finney-Smith, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Gabe Vincent will be called upon to play their roles to perfection as LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and Austin Reaves lead the way.

On Wednesday, Reaves was a steadying force for the Lakers as per usual. He may have had a ghastly night from beyond the arc, making just one of his eight attempts from deep, but he still finished with 24 points on 8-16 shooting from the field, filling the second option role for the Lakers as James struggled with his shot all night long.

At this point, calling Reaves an X-factor may be selling him short, but Perkins is right — the Lakers need him to be as consistent as he's been all year if they were to mount a deep playoff run.