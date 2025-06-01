With the Los Angeles Lakers' season recently coming to an unceremonious end, fans would be forgiven for reminiscing about the days of Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal, when the team's dominance over the NBA landscape was unparalleled. While O'Neal and Bryant were the clear two best players on those teams, the Lakers also had an impressive supporting cast, including Robert Horry.

Horry recently spoke with TMZ about why he believes he should be an NBA Hall of Famer.

“It's about your basketball career, not what you did in the NBA,” he said. “I know what I did throughout my career as a basketball player, those are Hall of Fame stats.”

Horry was indeed a star at the collegiate level, making a name for himself with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

He went on to wear a variety of hats during his 16 years in the NBA, during which he won an astonishing seven championships, three of which came with the Lakers.

Horry developed a reputation for knocking down clutch shots throughout his career, earning him the nickname “Big Shot Bob.” One of those shots came during the 2002 Western Conference Finals against the Sacramento Kings, in which Horry hit a game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer to give the Lakers a crucial series lead.

Article Continues Below
More Los Angeles Lakers News
Rudy Gobert photoshopped in Lakers jersey
Lakers trade proposal for Rudy Gobert lands coveted center at a steep priceBailey Bassett ·
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) looks on before a game two of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena.
Lakers’ Luka Doncic gets 100% real on his passion for basketballJoey Mistretta ·
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) celebrates with Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) during the fourth quarter.
Lakers’ LeBron James will love Luka Doncic’s Mind the Game moveJosh Davis ·
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) reacts after a three point shot against the Indiana Pacers in the first quarter during game five of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden.
Bill Simmons drops Lakers conspiracy theory to give Knicks fans hopeJulian Ojeda ·
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) leave a court after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves 94-85 in game two of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena.
LeBron James, Luka Doncic give Lakers their own unique 2-timeline issueAnthony Irwin ·
Feb 28, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) defends LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) during the fourth quarter at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images
NBA rumors: LeBron James, James Harden potential free agency departures unlikelyZachary Draves ·

Horry had previously won two NBA championships with the Houston Rockets during the 1990s and went on to win two more with the San Antonio Spurs as part of their dynastic run.

While he may not have had the counting statistics of a traditional Hall of Fame player, there's clearly no denying Horry's impact on winning, as he played a variety of different roles throughout his career and had no problems delivering during crunch time.

Meanwhile in the present, the Lakers are looking to find a way to build around their new superstar in Luka Doncic while simultaneously maximizing the time that LeBron James has left.

The Lakers failed in those efforts this past postseason with a five-game loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, though there is hope that this offseason could give Rob Pelinka and company a chance to restructure the roster and get the team back in contention.