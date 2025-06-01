With the Los Angeles Lakers' season recently coming to an unceremonious end, fans would be forgiven for reminiscing about the days of Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal, when the team's dominance over the NBA landscape was unparalleled. While O'Neal and Bryant were the clear two best players on those teams, the Lakers also had an impressive supporting cast, including Robert Horry.

Horry recently spoke with TMZ about why he believes he should be an NBA Hall of Famer.

“It's about your basketball career, not what you did in the NBA,” he said. “I know what I did throughout my career as a basketball player, those are Hall of Fame stats.”

Horry was indeed a star at the collegiate level, making a name for himself with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

He went on to wear a variety of hats during his 16 years in the NBA, during which he won an astonishing seven championships, three of which came with the Lakers.

Horry developed a reputation for knocking down clutch shots throughout his career, earning him the nickname “Big Shot Bob.” One of those shots came during the 2002 Western Conference Finals against the Sacramento Kings, in which Horry hit a game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer to give the Lakers a crucial series lead.

Horry had previously won two NBA championships with the Houston Rockets during the 1990s and went on to win two more with the San Antonio Spurs as part of their dynastic run.

While he may not have had the counting statistics of a traditional Hall of Fame player, there's clearly no denying Horry's impact on winning, as he played a variety of different roles throughout his career and had no problems delivering during crunch time.

Meanwhile in the present, the Lakers are looking to find a way to build around their new superstar in Luka Doncic while simultaneously maximizing the time that LeBron James has left.

The Lakers failed in those efforts this past postseason with a five-game loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, though there is hope that this offseason could give Rob Pelinka and company a chance to restructure the roster and get the team back in contention.