After being eliminated from the 2025 NBA Playoffs in five games by the Minnesota Timberwolves, fast-food chain In-N-Out has roasted the Los Angeles Lakers.

Shortly after the series-ending fifth game between the Timberwolves and the Lakers, In-N-Out said, “The Lakers were In-N-Out of the playoffs,” on X, formerly Twitter. They also added, “In-N-Out will be open until 1:00 AM for sad Lakers fans,” as consolation to the sad Los Angeles fans.

The final game of the series between the Timberwolves and the Lakers ended with a score of 103-96. Rudy Gobert led the way for the Timberwolves, hitting 80% of his shots from the floor and scoring 27 points. He also added 24 rebounds (15 defensive, nine offensive).

Anthony Edwards, meanwhile, only shot 5-19 from the floor. However, he did score 15 and had 11 rebounds and eight assists. Julius Randle was second on the team in scoring, putting up 23 points with five rebounds and four assists.

As a team, the Timberwolves made about 40% of their shots. They were much worse from behind the three-point line, shooting a miserable 7-47 (14.9%) from behind the line.

The Lakers shot better from the floor — making 33-78 shots — but committed four more turnovers than their opponent. LeBron James had 22 points, third-most on the team, seven rebounds, and six assists.

LeBron James' recent playoff struggles with the Lakers

For the second straight season, James and the Lakers were sent packing in five games and one-and-done. Last year, they could not beat the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs.

Over his last 14 postseason games, James and the Lakers have won just two games. Since winning the NBA Finals in 2020, the Lakers have only gotten to the Western Conference Finals once (in 2023. During the last two seasons, they have failed to even get out of the first round.

James averaged 24.4 points per game throughout the 2024-25 regular season. He also averaged 7.8 rebounds per game and averaged 8.2 assists.

His points per game average was his lowest since his rookie season. It continued his gradual decline since the 2021-22 season, during which he averaged over 30 points per game.