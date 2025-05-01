The Los Angeles Lakers 2024-25 campaign officially came to an end on Wednesday night, as they were bounced from the 2025 NBA Playoffs by the Minnesota Timberwolves after suffering a 103-96 defeat in Game 5. With that, LeBron James' 22nd season in the NBA has come to an end, and while he didn't win another championship, he did manage to nab the biggest accomplishment of his career along the way according to the man himself.

Even though he turned 40 years old back in December, James remained as prolific as ever, averaging 24.4 points, 8.2 assists, and 7.8 rebounds per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. He also got to share the court with his son, Bronny James, on a couple of occasions, and after the season came to an end, LeBron revealed that playing alongside Bronny was the top accomplishment of his historic career in his eyes.

“LeBron James says that playing alongside his son Bronny ranks as the ‘No. 1' accomplishment on his career scorecard. ‘For sure,' James said at tonight’s postgame press conference,” Marc Stein shared in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Will LeBron James, Bronny James run it back with the Lakers next season?

LeBron and Bronny became the first father-son duo to take the court together in the Lakers season-opener, which coincidentally was also against the Timberwolves. Bronny split his time between the NBA and the G-League, as he ended up playing 27 games with the big-league squad, averaging 2.3 points, 0.8 assists, and 0.7 rebounds per game on 31.3% shooting from the floor.

With the season over, though, there are several questions surrounding this duo entering the offseason. For LeBron, the question of retirement continues to loom over his head, especially with the Lakers struggling to build a title contender around him. And with Bronny, it remains to be seen how he factors into Los Angeles' plans, especially once LeBron eventually calls it a career. There are several big storylines surrounding L.A. this offseason, but the future of the James duo may just be the biggest of the bunch.