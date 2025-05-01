After the Los Angeles Lakers were sent packing in a 103–96 Game 5 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, Lakers legend Magic Johnson didn’t sugarcoat his thoughts. Taking to social media, the five-time NBA champion delivered a brutally honest assessment of why his former team is heading into an early offseason.

“Congratulations to my good friend Minnesota Timberwolves owner Alex Rodriguez, superstar Anthony Edwards, and the entire Minnesota Timberwolves team for beating my Lakers and advancing to the next round,” Johnson posted on X (formerly Twitter). “The reason the Lakers lost was because they played awful on defense, they were too small, and the Timberwolves dominated them in the paint.”

Johnson’s take wasn’t just based on emotion. The numbers back him up.

In Game 5, the Timberwolves crushed the Lakers in the paint, scoring 56 points down low. Rudy Gobert was nearly unstoppable, tallying 27 points on 12-of-15 shooting and pulling down a playoff career-high 24 rebounds. The Lakers, on the other hand, looked undersized and overwhelmed, getting outrebounded 54–37.

The size disadvantage was glaring throughout the series. With the departure of Anthony Davis before the playoffs, the Lakers had no true rim protector, and Minnesota took full advantage. While the Timberwolves struggled from beyond the arc, going just 7-for-47 from three, their interior dominance was more than enough to seal the win.

Defensively, the Lakers couldn’t keep up. Whether it was slow rotations, poor transition defense, or getting bullied in the post, Los Angeles failed to contain Minnesota’s offensive rhythm. Anthony Edwards, although not lights out in Game 5, consistently drew double teams and created space for his teammates.

Offensively, the Lakers got solid production from their stars. Luka Dončić finished with 28 points, LeBron James added 22, and Rui Hachimura chipped in 23. But as has often been the case this season, it wasn’t enough to cover up the defensive shortcomings.

Coming from Magic Johnson, the criticism stings. Over his 13-year career with the Lakers, Johnson averaged 19.5 points, 11.2 assists, and 7.2 rebounds per game. He led the franchise to five championships and was a three-time Finals MVP. His words carry weight in the world of purple and gold.

As the Lakers head into the offseason, the message is clear. Size, defense, and interior toughness must be addressed if this team wants to return to championship form.