LeBron James knew early in his career that he was the standard in the NBA and he had a responsibility as the new face of the league. What better way to start it off than by trying to lead your home team to a championship as he was drafted to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003? Not only did he have to live up to the world's expectations, but he also had to put the city on his back.

Looking back at it now, James doesn't think the Cavaliers getting the No. 1 pick in his draft just randomly happened. Instead, he thinks it was rigged.

“During the ball drop, you know during the lottery drop, Cleveland got the number one pick. That’s…I just don’t think that was just…what a coincidence,” James said on the Pat McAfee Show. “Let’s keep LeBron home. You know what, Patrick Ewing to the Knicks, you know Derrick Rose to the Bulls.

“I understand the assignment guys. So I had to make sure that I had to do my part. I didn’t want to be a f—k up; I just didn’t want to be a f—k up man. Like I said earlier in the show, it’s zero to none, and I couldn’t be a f—k up, so that’s what came with it.”

Though James couldn't bring the Cavaliers a championship during his first stint, he was able to do so the second time around in 2016, defeating the Golden State Warriors.

With all the conspiracy takes of certain things happening in the NBA to make the league better, Cleveland getting the No. 1 pick so they can draft James could be on the top of the list.

If it was rigged, it just adds to the amazing story of James and what he's been able to accomplish in his 20-plus years in the league.