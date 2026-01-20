The NBA All-Star game scheduled for Feb. 15 will look a bit different. LeBron James will not be starting for the Western Conference alongside Luka Doncic, Giannis, Steph Curry, and Wemby.

On Tuesday, ESPN's Marc Spears equated the snub to Michael Jordan's in 2003, per NBA on ESPN.

“Michael Jordan went through the same thing in 2003,” he said. “The difference is Michael Jordan said he was retiring.”

"Michael Jordan went through the same thing in 2003. The difference is Michael Jordan said he was retiring."@MarcJSpears on LeBron James not being named an All-Star starter for the first time since 2004 🏀 pic.twitter.com/pxyYNLj9vR — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 20, 2026

In 2003, Jordan played his last NBA season with the Washington Wizards. At that time, he was completing his second comeback from retirement. That year, he participated in his last All-Star Game.

At halftime, Mariah Carey performed a tribute to Jordan, and he spoke to the crowd afterwards, saying, “I can go in peace with the game of basketball”.

James, 40, had previously started in the All-Star game for 22 consecutive years. Along the way, James became a three-time All-Star MVP in 2006, 2008, and 2018. Furthermore, he has the most points scored in All-Star game history, with 434 points and an average of 21.7 points per game.

On Sunday, James eclipsed the 51,000 career point total against the Toronto Raptors. As of now, he is averaging 22.6 points, 6.9 assists, and 5.9 rebounds per game. The Lakers are 25-16, with the sixth-best record in the Western Conference.

In terms of All-Star voting, James' teammate Luka Doncic led the way with the most votes.

Going into this season, James was speculated to be entering his final season. However, others have said that it is the case, except James himself.

Surely, when the time comes for James to step down, the next All-Star game he will participate in will send him off handsomely.