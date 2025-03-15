The Los Angeles Lakers suffered a major blow last weekend when it was revealed that LeBron James had suffered a groin injury. James is scheduled to be re-evaluated in about one week, and he returned home to Los Angeles for further treatment amid the Lakers' current road trip. But while LeBron James is sidelined, he's planning to make a stop up north in Sacramento for Bryce James and Sierra Canyon as they play for a state title, as per NBA insider Chris Haynes.

With a 74-68 win against Redondo Union earlier this week in the CIF State SoCal Regional Finals, Sierra Canyon punched their ticket to the state championship game in their division. They will square off against Stockton Lincoln. And LeBron James will be their to watch as Bryce James looks for his first state title in his high school career.

During Sierra Canyon's win against Redondo Union, they were led by Iona commit Gavin Hightower who finished with 25 points. Maximo Adams, who has drawn plenty of Division 1 college basketball interest as well, added 22 points.

Bryce only finished with three points in Sierra Canyon's win, but he's developed into a prospect at the next level as well. Earlier this season, Bryce committed to play college basketball at Arizona. He joins Dwayne Aristode, a forward from New Hampshire, as the Wildcats' only two commits so far for the class of 2025.

As Bryce prepares to end his high school basketball career and head off into the college basketball world, his older brother Bronny James is in the midst of his rookie season in the NBA alongside dad LeBron and the Lakers. The pair made history this year as the first father and son duo to play together on the same team.

Bronny played college basketball at USC, declaring for the NBA Draft after one season.