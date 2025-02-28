LeBron James has not lost confidence in Luka Doncic's shooting, even with the latter struggling from the field since joining the Los Angeles Lakers. Despite limited shared court time, James remains confident in his All-NBA teammate.

In just six games together thus far, Doncic has shot better than 40 percent from the field just twice. James, however, is not concerned, saying after the Lakers' Feb. 27 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves that he is “not worried” about Doncic's struggles.

“It's gonna happen,” James said via The Athletic. “We're not worried about that. So to be able to still maintain our game, and him to still be able to make an impact with him not shooting well right now, that's what makes him special.”

In his six games as a Laker, Doncic has shot a combined 38-for-104, a 36.5 percent clip. His numbers are even worse from three-point range, going just 11-of-49, 22.4 percent, from deep. As a career 34.6-percent three-point shooter, Doncic is not known as a consistent sniper but is noticeably floundering early in his new setting.

Doncic's shooting struggles were on full display against the Timberwolves. He shot just 6-for-20 from the field, including a horrid 1-for-9 from deep. However, his one made three-pointer was the highlight of the game. Doncic managed to sink a one-legged fadeaway from the left wing over Nickeil Alexander-Walker to beat the shot clock late in the fourth quarter.

LeBron James, Luka Doncic hitting stride with Lakers

While the early road has been bumpy, the Lakers' new superstar duo appears to be beginning to mesh. After struggling out of the gate, Doncic has been settling into his new team, averaging 24 points per game over his last three.

James and Doncic, along with fourth-year guard Austin Reaves, reached a milestone against the Timberwolves. They each posted at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists, becoming the first trio to do so with the Lakers since 1988, per Real Sports.

Since the Lakers traded for Doncic, the Slovenian's personal stats might not be as shiny as they typically are, but the results have shown. Los Angeles is 4-2 in its first six games with Doncic and 16-4 overall in its last 20 games. The team's recent hot stretch has shot them up to fourth in the Western Conference with just over one month remaining in the regular season.

If the Lakers maintain their current pace, they are on track to end the regular season with their best record since 2019-2020, the year of their most recent NBA Championship.