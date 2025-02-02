The Los Angeles Lakers are trading All-Star big man Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a 2029 first-round pick to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for superstar Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, and Markieff Morris in a massive trade deadline deal, according to Shams Charania of ESPN.

As part of the deal, the Utah Jazz will receive Jalen Hood-Schifino, the LA Clippers' 2025 second-round pick from the Lakers, and a 2025 second-round pick from the Mavs.

League sources have since confirmed this trade involving Doncic and Davis to ClutchPoints.

In one of the most unpredictable and bombshell trades of all time, the Lakers gave up Davis to secure their future with Doncic, one of the best young talents in the league.

This trade comes days after Davis held a sit-down interview with Charania, expressing his desire for the Lakers to make moves and make the most of his and LeBron James' championship window. League sources said a rift between Lakers' management and Davis began to form leading up to this interview, with many feeling slighted by how the All-Star big man called out the front office to sacrifice the future to win a championship now.

The Mavericks and Lakers have both been attempting to capitalize on their championship windows in the Western Conference. Doncic's injury problems this season have lessened their chances to make it back to the NBA Finals after an appearance during the 2023-24 season.

The Lakers have won eight of their last 10 games after taking down the New York Knicks 128-112 in Madison Square Garden on Saturday night. With Los Angeles and Dallas searching the trade market for a deal, the two teams came together late Saturday evening and began seriously discussing a scenario in which Doncic and Davis could be involved in a blockbuster deal together.

Dallas approached the Lakers on Saturday offering Doncic, according to Charania. This caught the Lakers' attention immediately, and it offered a path for them to give Davis a win-now situation alongside Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson in Dallas. Shortly after the trade was made, Mavs GM Nico Harrison explained the reasoning behind trading Doncic for Davis.

“I believe that defense wins championships,” Mavs GM Nico Harrison told Tim MacMahon of ESPN regarding the trade. “I believe that getting an All-Defensive center and an All-NBA player with a defensive mindset gives us a better chance. We’re built to win now and in the future.”

Doncic, who has not played since Christmas Day due to a calf injury, is one of the young faces of the NBA. He is an international superstar at 25 years old who will now be given the torch to carry the Lakers franchise when James is ready to retire, which continues to point to after the 2025-26 NBA season, sources told ClutchPoints.

In his first seven seasons with Dallas, Doncic has averaged 28.6 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 8.3 assists per game while shooting 47.0 percent from the floor. James had long dreamed of playing next to Doncic, and he now gets his wish.

For Davis, he now team up with Kyrie and Klay in hopes of winning a championship in Dallas. The 31-year-old big man was recently named an All-Star for the 10th time in his career. He has averaged 25.7 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 52.8 percent from the floor this season.

NBA personnel and stars around the league are shocked by the Lakers and Mavericks' trade late on Saturday night. A global superstar in Doncic will now represent the future of the Los Angeles Lakers alongside James at the end of his career.