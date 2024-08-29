39-year-old LeBron James continues to battle with Father Time heading into his 22nd NBA season. However, that's not the only battle the Los Angeles Lakers superstar is fighting.

James' friend and business partner Maverick Carter made fun of his receding hairline, via The Pat McAfee Show.

“He's out there with the beard now, with the gray, still letting the young guys know. Grandpops is out here still ballin'…He's fighting,” Carter joked. “Dana White couldn't promote a better fight than he's having with his hair.”

White, of course, is the UFC's CEO and constantly promotes its pay-per-view fights. James has certainly been through it with his hairline throughout the years, via REBOUND on YouTube.

While James' hairline may get pushed back yearly, his skills haven't. The four-time NBA champion was the Olympic MVP this summer as he led Team USA to its fifth straight gold medal.

Article Continues Below

Will the aging star lead Los Angeles through another deep playoff run this year?

The Lakers will again rely on LeBron James and Anthony Davis

James had a list of players he wanted Los Angeles to look at last season before re-upping his contract, and it struck out on all of them. Prominent hoopers like Klay Thompson and Jonas Valunciunas went to other teams, although the Lakers could still land the latter player in-season, via Heavy.

Regardless, James and Davis will once again do the heavy lifting, as the rest of Los Angeles' roster isn't championship-caliber. Austin Reaves and D'Angelo Russell are good contributors in the backcourt, while 2024 SEC Player of the Year Dalton Knecht is a promising rookie out of Tennessee. However, that's not enough to compete with the likes of the Denver Nuggets or Oklahoma City Thunder.

James may be best off looking forward to sharing the court with his son Bronny, who was the Lakers' second-round pick this year. The two will be the first father-son pairing in NBA history.