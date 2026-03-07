Victor Wembanyama has done some unbelievable things in his short NBA career, but his latest feat against the Los Angeles Clippers might be the most taxing one yet. On Friday night, the San Antonio Spurs pulled off a miraculous 25-point comeback to stun the Clippers 116-112, but the victory clearly pushed the young superstar to his absolute limit.

After the game, Wembanyama didn't hold back about the toll the contest took on his body. “I was about to pass out, from the first quarter. ..That's close to being the hardest game of my life. It might not have looked like it, we played a hell of a game against the most physical team in the league yesterday.”

"I thought I was going to pass out… That's close to being the hardest game of my life." Victor Wembanyama speaks on how he feels after the Spurs' 25-point comeback over the Clippers 🗣️ (via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/NpOXh7kFvs — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 7, 2026

Despite the exhaustion, Victor Wembanyama managed to dominate in limited action. The French sensation logged 27 points, 10 rebounds, and four blocks in just 22 minutes of play. He was clinical from the floor, shooting 11-of-21 overall and knocking down four of his nine attempts from beyond the arc. His rim protection in the closing minutes was the catalyst for the Spurs' late surge, as he consistently altered shots and erased easy looks for Los Angeles.

The comeback wasn't a solo effort. Julian Champagnie stepped up with a massive 20-point performance, while De'Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle provided the necessary perimeter pressure to chip away at the deficit. San Antonio trailed by as many as 25 points before their defense tightened up and Wembanyama took over the interior.

Coming off a 38-point masterpiece against the Detroit Pistons just 24 hours prior, the 22-year-old big man is showing the world that he has the stamina to match his generational skill set. If this was the hardest game of his life, the rest of the league should be very worried about what he does when he actually feels fresh.