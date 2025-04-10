LeBron James hugs a crying Luka Doncic after tribute video

The Los Angeles Lakers take on the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday in what is being viewed as a highly anticipated matchup due to the midseason trade between the two franchises. Before tip-off, the Dallas organization shared a touching tribute video about Luka Doncic that brought him to tears.

The tribute video started with the moment Doncic was drafted up until he was traded to the Lakers. ESPN shared a clip featuring the video alongside Doncic's live reaction.

ALL THE FEELS FOR LUKA'S RETURN TO DALLAS ❤️ The Mavs honored Luka with a tribute video before he took the court with the Lakers 👏 pic.twitter.com/462QhwjDRC — ESPN (@espn) April 9, 2025

Shortly after the video ended, teammate LeBron James approached Doncic and gave the 26-year-old star a big hug. It caught the attention of many, as the moment was incredibly touching.

LeBron James comforting a crying Luka Doncic. Brothers. pic.twitter.com/4av2dZrgeq — Hoops (@HoopMixOnly) April 9, 2025

At the end of the first quarter, it's clear Doncic was fired up after scoring 14 of the Lakers' 26 points to begin the game. The former Mavericks star even hit a step-back 3-pointer over Anthony Davis, who was the player Los Angeles sent to Dallas in exchange for Doncic.

The last time Doncic faced off against his former team, he finished with a triple-double in the Lakers' 107-99 win over the Mavericks. He ended that contest with 19 points, 15 rebounds, and 12 assists. It was a fun game that led to many viral moments.

Both teams are jockeying for playoff position, with the Lakers owning the No. 3 seed entering Wednesday's game. As for the Mavericks, they are currently the No. 10 seed and fighting for a spot to at least compete in the play-in tournament.

After this matchup with the Mavericks, the Lakers will only have two games remaining on the schedule. They're set to play the No. 2 seed Houston Rockets on Friday, then end the season with a contest against the Portland Trail Blazers. However, a win over Dallas on Wednesday could be enough to finally clinch a playoff spot, depending on the outcome of the other games going on.