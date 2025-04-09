The basketball world's eyes are squarely in Dallas on Wednesday night as Luka Doncic is making his return. It is the first time Doncic is back in Dallas since the blockbuster trade that sent the All-Star guard to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis.

Prior to the game tipping off, a video tribute to Doncic was played on the jumbotron, which left Doncic fighting back tears.

An emotional Luka Dončić watches the video tribute the Mavericks made for his first game back in Dallas. pic.twitter.com/3V6U5q8YnO — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 9, 2025

The matchup is pivotal for playoff positioning for both teams. The Lakers are looking to lock up the three-seed while the Mavs will clinch a play-in berth with a win.