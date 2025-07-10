Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, fresh off his 22nd NBA season, has found himself at the center of a different kind of spotlight, the golf course. The 40-year-old recently shared a few videos of his golf swing on social media, leading to widespread reaction due to its awkward, stiff form. The clips, filmed in Akron, Ohio, quickly went viral and led to widespread reactions. LeBron’s swing was quite similar to that of Charles Barkley’s, a longtime subject of light-hearted mockery in the golf world.

Among those reacting was Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, a self-proclaimed golf enthusiast and accomplished amateur player. Curry, who began playing golf at age 10 and won the 2023 American Century Championship, didn’t hold back.

During this year's edition of the same tournament in Lake Tahoe, where he is a co-favorite (+240) to win alongside Mardy Fish, Curry mimicked LeBron’s swing in a hilarious impersonation that the gallery instantly recognized. When a fan shouted “LeBron!” during the impression, Curry responded with a fist pump and handed the fan a water bottle.

“Unbelievable impersonation of my guy Bron’s follow-through in the golf swing. But we all want to welcome LeBron James to the world of golf because the game needs you, big fella,” Curry said afterwards.

This playful jab wasn’t Curry’s first response. After James initially posted the now-viral swing videos in the first week of July, which included explicit language, Curry dropped a comment on Instagram:

“Welcome. We’ve been waiting for you.”

While James is still relatively new to golf, Curry has long been a mainstay on the celebrity golf scene. His participation in the American Century Championship has included curated playlists, this year featuring the Fugees’ “Ready or Not,” Drake, Childish Gambino, and Leon Thomas, and consistently competitive performances. Curry, a skilled golfer and 2023 winner, is among the top picks this year after skipping the last tournament to compete in the 2024 Olympics.

The lighthearted exchange added a humorous twist to the long-standing rivalry between the two future Hall of Famers. Though their on-court rivalry has cooled in recent years, Stephen Curry and LeBron James continue to share moments of friendly competition, now extending off the court. Interestingly, James’ name has even been linked to the Warriors in recent trade speculation, with The Athletic listing Golden State as a potential landing spot alongside the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Dallas Mavericks, should James seek a realistic title shot.