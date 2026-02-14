Los Angeles Lakers veteran LeBron James will not be present for this year's Media Day ahead of his 22nd All-Star game. Before what could be James' last All-Star game appearance, LeBron's media availability will be before Sunday's event.

James has done this before, as NBA insider Marc Stein noted.

“The NBA announces that the Lakers’ LeBron James, as we’ve seen in recent years, will not be present for today's NBA All-Star Media Day and will hold a separate press conference Sunday before participating in the All-Star Game.”

James is entering All-Star weekend playing at a very high level while leading the Lakers to a 7-4 record in their last 11 games. LeBron's triple-double (28 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists) lifted the Lakers to a 124-104 win against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday.

JJ Redick's ‘remarkable' take on LeBron James in Lakers win

Lakers head coach JJ Redick didn't hold back about LeBron James after a 20-point win against the Mavericks. In his 23rd season, James' elite performance at 41 is astonishing to Redick, as he expressed what makes LeBron such a special player

“I don’t take for granted how good he is. I recognize that on a daily basis. I think it goes back to what I’ve said on numerous occasions. The more remarkable thing is how much he cares in his 23rd season,” Redick said. “He’s gonna get another oldest player to do X, Y, Z. . .he’s gonna further cement his scoring record. He’s gonna do all those things.

“It’s really just the day-to-day professionalism and care factor that he exhibits that is the most remarkable thing. . .he’s got a 23-year prime basically. There’s different versions of him, but that’s what’s remarkable.”

James will address the media ahead of his 22nd All-Star game appearance on Sunday.