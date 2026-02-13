LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the visiting Dallas Mavericks, 124-104 on Thursday night, going into the All-Star break on a high note. But following the Lakers’ win, the number one storyline on everyone’s mind was yet another career milestone for LeBron James in becoming the oldest player in NBA history to get a triple-double.

Following the Lakers’ win, head coach JJ Redick spoke about what actually stands out to him about LeBron James amid the history-making triple-double.

“I don’t take for granted how good he is. I recognize that on a daily basis. I think it goes back to what I’ve said on numerous occasions. The more remarkable thing is how much he cares in his 23rd season,” Redick said. “He’s gonna get another oldest player to do X, Y, Z. . .he’s gonna further cement his scoring record. He’s gonna do all those things. It’s really just the day-to-day professionalism and care factor that he exhibits that is the most remarkable thing. . .he’s got a 23-year prime basically. There’s different versions of him, but that’s what’s remarkable.”

Prior to Thursday, it was former NBA star Karl Malone who held the record for the oldest player to get a triple-double. Malone achieved that feat at age 40 in his final season in the league with the Lakers no less. The Mailman had 10 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in November 2023 in a win against the San Antonio Spurs.

Article Continues Below

That record now belongs to James, at age 41, who is in the midst of an unprecedented 23rd year in the NBA. Against the Mavericks, he finished with 28 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists. And aside from James’ play on the court, which is still at an All-Star level, it’s his energy and spirt that continues to lift the team up.

“From a coaching perspective, he’s done everything we’ve asked of him and everything that sort of should be realistically expected of a guy in his 23rd year. I think for him, he spends an inordinate amount of time preparing his body to be able to play at this stage in his career,” Redick said. “Beyond just the energy, he’s always going to do what is necessary to get his body ready to play.”

After missing the Lakers’ loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday, James is no longer eligible for postseason awards and honors. It was his 18th missed game, putting him behind the NBA’s required minimum of 65 games to be named to an All-NBA selection.

But James was still named an All-Star, his 22nd consecutive selection, albeit not as a starter. Coming into Thursday’s game, he had appeared in 35 games, at a little over 33 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 21.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.1 steals with splits of 50.2 percent shooting from the field, 30.6 percent shooting from the 3-point line and