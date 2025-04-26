The Los Angeles Lakers tried to wrestle home-court advantage back from the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 3 on Friday night, but they fell short in the end as the Wolves used a huge late run to get a 116-104 win and take a 2-1 series lead.

Anthony Edwards was masterful in the clutch and Jaden McDaniels had another stellar game to lift the Timberwolves to the victory. On the other side, Austin Reaves had another up-and-down game while Luka Doncic struggled through an illness for most of the game.

Los Angeles was kept in the game by LeBron James, who put on a vintage performance after a slow start to his postseason. James had it all working on the offensive end, including three consecutive 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to get the Lakers back in the game. He finished with 38 points on 13-for-21 from the floor and 5-for-9 from deep to go with 10 rebounds.

With this game, James became the oldest player in NBA history to score 35 or more points in a playoff game at 40 years old, according to Keerthika Uthayakumar. The previous record was also held by James, back when he was 38 years old.

James has made plenty of playoff history during his career, and he continued to do so on Friday night with another epic performance. While the first two games in Los Angeles may not have been up to his standard, he kicked it into high gear in Game 3 on the road when his team needed him.

Unfortunately for James and the Lakers, they are now going to need him to play at that level for the rest of the series against a confident Timberwolves squad that is playing some of its best basketball of the season. The Lakers have to win three of the next four games in order to come back and win the series, and at least one of those wins is going to have to come on the road. However, if James is playing like this, anything is on the table for his squad the rest of the way.