LeBron James achieved an incredible career feat following his performance in the Los Angeles Lakers' matchup against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night.

James is progressing through the 23rd season of his legendary NBA career, a record in the league. He has racked up multiple records throughout his time in the NBA, and he added another feat to his collection.

In 29 minutes of action, James finished with a stat line of 24 points, five assists, three rebounds, and two steals. He shot 11-of-13 from the field, including 1-of-2 from beyond the arc, and 1-of-1 from the free-throw line. His efforts gave him a new career accomplishment, per reporter Dave McMenamin.

“Per @StatsWilliams: LeBron James' 84.6% shooting percentage tonight (11-for-13 from the field) is his best single game field goal percentage as a Laker, and the third best FG percentage in any game of his 23-year career,” McMenamin wrote.

How LeBron James, Lakers played against Kings

LeBron James continues to wow basketball fans with his historic longevity, helping the Lakers torch the Kings 125-101.

Los Angeles dominated the matchup from start to finish, winning all four quarters. Their defense significantly improved, holding Sacramento to 101 points while forcing 19 turnovers on their end.

Six players scored in double-digits for Los Angeles in the win, including James. Luka Doncic was dominant with a performance of 34 points, seven assists, five rebounds, three steals, and a block. He shot 11-of-23 overall, including 5-of-14 from downtown, and 7-of-8 from the charity stripe. Nick Smith Jr. came next with 21 points and three rebounds, Rui Hachimura put up 12 points and four rebounds, while Deandre Ayton and Jake LaRavia provided 11 points each.

Los Angeles improved to a 20-10 record, holding the fourth spot in the Western Conference standings. They are 0.5 games above the Houston Rockets and one game above the Minnesota Timberwolves while trailing the Denver Nuggets by 1.5 games and San Antonio Spurs by 2.5 games.

The Lakers will look forward to their next matchup, remaining at home. They host the Detroit Pistons on Dec. 30 at 10:30 p.m. ET.