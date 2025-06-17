The question over who the greatest NBA players of all time are is hotly debated. Oftentimes, greatness is predicated squarely on championships won, but not to LeBron James.

Even though he's won four titles, success is much more than that to him.

On the latest episode of the Mind the Game podcast with Steve Nash, James explicitly called out “ring culture' by citing the names of three NBA legends. He mentioned Allen Iverson, Charles Barkley, and Nash himself.

“Allen Iverson and Charles Barkley and Steve Nash… like, ‘Oh, they can't be talked about or discussed with these guys is because this guy won one ring or won two rings,” James said. “It's just weird to me.”

All three never won a championship, but had an impact on the game.

Does LeBron James have a point?

Iverson, who just celebrated his 50th birthday, was one of the most consequential point guards of his era. His quick handles, strength for a guy 6 foot, and hip hop infused aesthetic endeared him to many.

In essence, Iverson popularized coinciding the obvious synergy between basketball and hip hop.

His only NBA Finals appearance came in 2001 when the Philadelphia 76ers lost to the Los Angles Lakers in five games.

Barkley, “the round mound of rebound” is one of the most beloved and controversial players ever to play in the NBA. His outspoken bravado and aggressive style of play was hard to resist.

Barkley made it to the Finals once with the Phoenix Suns, losing to Michael Jordan and the Bulls in 1993.

As for Nash, he invented the “seven seconds of less” approach to offense. An approach that emphasized up tempo play, ball movement, and shooting from the outside.

He never reached the NBA Finals, losing in the Western Conference Finals four times.

For a guy like LeBron James, whose won titles, to shoutout these guys is quite a statement.