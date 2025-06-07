NBA legend Allen Iverson turned 50 years old on Saturday, and the Philadelphia 76ers honored the milestone by sharing a compilation of birthday tributes from past and present NBA players on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The video featured messages from current stars and Hall of Famers alike, including Joel Embiid, Shaquille O’Neal, Tyrese Maxey, Paul George, and Charles Barkley. The celebration highlighted Iverson’s enduring legacy and impact on the game of basketball.

Embiid, the Sixers' current franchise centerpiece, offered a short but warm birthday wish to the former No. 1 overall pick. The former MVP is currently recovering from arthroscopic surgery on his left knee, which he underwent in April. Embiid was limited to just 19 appearances during the 2024-25 season, averaging 23.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game while shooting 44.4% from the field and 29.9% from three-point range.

Shaquille O’Neal, who faced Iverson in the 2001 NBA Finals, delivered a more emotional message reflecting on their bond over the years.

“Allen Iverson, a.k.a the Vice President, I want to say happy birthday… you’ve been a true friend, you’ve been a brother to me, you always look out for me, make sure to tell your lovely mother, hello,” O’Neal said. “Happy birthday brother, 50 years old, may we live until we are 90, may we be in the same old folks home together talking about the 2001 Finals. I love you and I’ll talk to you soon brother. Happy birthday A.I.”

Iverson, affectionately known as “The Answer,” was drafted No. 1 overall by the 76ers in the 1996 NBA Draft. He went on to spend 14 seasons in the league, playing for several teams but leaving his most significant mark in Philadelphia.

Over the course of his career, Iverson earned 11 All-Star selections, was named the league’s Most Valuable Player in 2001, and captured four scoring titles. He led the 76ers to the NBA Finals in 2001, where they fell to the Los Angeles Lakers in five games. The franchise later retired his No. 3 jersey, and he was named to the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team.

Iverson remains one of the most influential figures in NBA history, known for his fearless play, cultural impact, and lasting connection to the city of Philadelphia.