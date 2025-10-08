The entire Milky Way can breathe easier now. LeBron James is not retiring yet. Hell was ready to freeze over if James had announced the decision in a much-anticipated video. But alas, he's not going anywhere.

At least for now.

Many believed that the 40-year-old James was going to reveal that he was finally stepping away from the game after the season when he teased “Second Decision” on social media. Apparently, it was just a marketing stunt for a popular brandy. It was a stroke of genius, really.

Fans were relieved that the four-time MVP will still be around, as he will try to win another title with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The “Second Decision” also drew an appropriate reaction from Neymar, who commented with a crown emoji.

James and Neymar have expressed mutual admiration for each other, with the football star stating that the Lakers veteran is his favorite basketball player. They have also met before, even posing for a picture together.

While James' marketing ploy almost caused a record number of cardiac arrests, fans appreciated the clever move, which parodied the future Hall of Famer's much-maligned “The Decision” in 2010.

“This man is so great, he had us all thinking about this all night LMAO,” said @phillyblunts_.

“Bro, you wild as hell. I was literally crying yesterday,” added @la_ganggg.

“Bruh, I'm so happy, it's ridiculous. Man's almost made me have a bad day. Talking about the decision, you better decide to win a ring. 😅,” wrote @paulangyajr.

“This was worse than a pregnancy scare 😭,” joked @hunter.blackburn3.

“Broke into someone’s crib to use their free Wi-Fi for this, BRON? 😭😭,” commented @cg3music.

Yes, we can all go back to our mundane lives now that James will still play. Everyone should appreciate him before he really decides to ride off into the sunset—probably with a smooth brandy in hand.