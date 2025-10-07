Hold off on all the talk about a potential retirement announcement by Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James.

As it turns out, the viral post he made that led many to believe was a tease on a possible declaration of his intention to retire was nothing related to it. Not even remotely close to it.

On Tuesday, the four-time NBA Most Valuable Player shared a social media post on X, formerly Twitter, by Hennessy, which announced the V.S.O.P Limited Edition by LeBron James.

James captioned the post with a playful series of emojis, “😉😜👑.”

“It's an honor to continue this partnership with Hennessy,” James stated in a press release about his deal with the famous cognac brand.

“Our first collection was about a shared pursuit of excellence and boundary pushing, and this new limited edition is another chapter in that story. The design features my crowning gesture, which is special for me and stands for celebration and connection. That's what this bottle is made for.”

Because James used the term “The decision” and the hashtag “TheSecond Decision” in a previous post about an upcoming reveal, many believed that he was about to let everyone know of his plans to retire from the NBA. After all, he has accomplished everything there is to achieve in the NBA. He has four NBA championship rings, four NBA Finals MVP awards and earned a total of 21 NBA All-Star nods. And that's just scratching the surface of all the accolades and awards the 40-year-old James has collected throughout the years.

Now that it's clear that James has not put an expiry date on his time in the NBA, his fans can let out a big sigh of relief. The top pick at the 2003 NBA Draft will play in his 23rd season in the league, as he looks to help the Lakers win another title.

In the 2024-25 NBA season, James averaged 24.4 points, 8.2 assists and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 51.3 percent from the floor and connecting on 37.6 percent of his attempts from behind the arc through 70 games.