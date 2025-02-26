The Los Angeles Lakers may be celebrating what a big get Luka Doncic is via trade, but make no mistake about it, they did give up plenty of value to bring in the 25-year-old Slovenian star. They had to relinquish Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks, which is no small deal, considering that Davis is one of the best two-way big men in the league as well as an instrumental part of the Purple and Gold's title run back in 2020.

In Davis' first return to Crypto.com Arena since his trade to the Mavericks, the Lakers gave the star big man a video tribute that was played during the game's first pause in the action. And it sure did look like all the memories came rushing in for Davis; after all, he did spend five and a half seasons with the Lakers, achieving many great things for the franchise alongside his good pal LeBron James.

While there are no Lakers fans complaining about their decision to trade for Doncic, there is still an element of loss that comes with the departure of Davis. Davis has fought through plenty of adversity and was in the middle of another excellent season for the Lakers, and he has been nothing but a class act ever since they traded for him back in 2019.

The Mavericks are certainly getting a consummate professional and someone who wants nothing more than to play winning basketball. It's a shame, however, that Davis is on the mend right now, dealing with a groin injury that is expected to keep him out for a few more weeks. Regardless, the Lakers' gesture for Davis shows that he will always be a part of the Purple and Gold family.

Lakers' trade for Anthony Davis back in 2019 worked wonders

Anthony Davis may have caused a bit of a fuss with the way he engineered his exit from the New Orleans Pelicans in 2019, but he showed that he was well worth the drama considering his impact for the Lakers in his first season with the team.

Davis transformed the Lakers into a dominant defensive unit, and during the bubble, he was arguably the team's best player, which is no mean feat on a team with LeBron James. And those winning moments will live long in the memory even decades following Davis' departure from the team.