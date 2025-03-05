Longtime foes turned lifetime friends, the friendship between Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is one born out of mutual respect forged in the fires of battling for a championship. James and Green have now become very tight-knit, inseparable as if they were blood brothers. So of course, even on game day, the Lakers star took some time to shower Green some love on the day of his 35th birthday.

Posting a story on his official Instagram account, James sent a big birthday message to Green in honor of the Warriors forward on his special day.

“Happy Gday my brother!!!!” James wrote.

The Lakers star's use of “Gday” instead of the typical birthday greeting indicates the closeness of the friendship that he shares with the birthday celebrant. It is fascinating how much their relationship has blossomed into something that will last a lifetime, considering the animosity between the two during the four battles that they had from 2015 to 2018 for the NBA championship.

During those four NBA Finals matchups, Green learned firsthand of James' greatness, and since then, the Warriors forward has been singing the Lakers star's praises. Moreover, Green has been very expressive of how much respect he has for James and how he's built his brand over the years while maintaining a consistent level of superstardom that's unparalleled in today's NBA.

Green is a Klutch Sports client, signing with James' agency back in 2019, and this partnership has been nothing but fruitful for the Warriors forward. Getting into the good graces of the Lakers star definitely has its perks, and it should be revealed soon what gift James had for Green to mark the start of his 36th year of existence on planet Earth.

Warriors and Lakers on an upward trajectory in the West standings

Both Draymond Green and LeBron James should be in good spirits as of late, and it's not just because the former is celebrating his birthday. Their respective teams, the Warriors and Lakers, are on an upward trajectory, cementing themselves as a legitimate contending team with each passing day.

The Warriors recently moved up to the sixth spot in the standings, and they could very well compete for the fourth or fifth spots if they continue on in their post-Jimmy Butler trade surge. Meanwhile, the Lakers are currently the second seed in the West, finding their groove on both ends of the court in the aftermath of the Luka Doncic trade.