Safe to say that the Jimmy Butler and Golden State Warriors experiment is working, just ask Draymond Green. However, the expectation is still clear. For instance, Green said that the Warriors can win a title with Butler.

While the latter addressed those claims and agreed, Green is adding more fuel to the fun for his new teammate. Both Warriors forwards play with a chip on their shoulders.

As a result, it makes them some of the most fiery, competitive, yet great teammates, according to others. Following Golden State's 119-101 win over the Charlotte Hornets, Green detailed how great the team can be with this particular element.

“Steph [Curry] is one of the easiest people to build chemistry with and Jimmy [Butler] is showing to be also one of the easiest people to build chemistry with,” Green said. “Their chemistry, I think is great… we want [Jimmy] being aggressive as hell.”

That aggressiveness has been something Golden State has needed for quite some time. There are multiple dimensions to the offense now. For instance, instead of trapping Curry, the focus can shift to Butler.

If he's left alone, he can slash in the paint and get trips to the free-throw line. The inside-out game is what the Warriors have missed before Butler came to town.

Draymond Green sees Jimmy Butler as the Warriors' key

Trading for an All-Star midway through the season is usually one that takes plenty of adjusting. However, there has been little adjustment in the best way for the Warriors.

They are 8-2 since trading for the superstar forward. As a result, they've propelled themselves to the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference.

After playing limbo with the play-in situation, they've established themselves as a true playoff lock. However, it's only a month's sample size. The 10 games are impressive but playing the Hornets twice makes it easy.

Despite that though, the team chemistry and dynamics look different. There is an increased sense of camaraderie and toughness within the Warriors.

Head coach Steve Kerr has embraced Butler since joining the team. Not to mention, the latter has been supportive of the younger players.

For example, Butler gave some encouragement to Jonathan Kuminga once he came back from injury. Even with an abrupt exit from the Miami Heat, it's clear that he has his eyes set on one thing.

A championship.

Luckily, the Warriors have that same vision and understand what it takes to get to the top of the mountain.