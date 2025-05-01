LeBron James accomplished what many athletes only imagine—sharing the court with his son, Bronny James. Though it marked a milestone in his storied career and highlighted his impressive durability, the Los Angeles Lakers' storybook campaign ended on a sour note as the Minnesota Timberwolves ousted them in five games from the NBA Playoffs.

All season long, LeBron James made it clear that Bronny James received no special treatment on the team. He held his son to the same standards as every other teammate. After the Game 5 loss, ESPN’s Dave McMenamin noted that LeBron addressed Bronny just as he would any other player in the locker room.

“All right, have a good offseason. I’ll see you when I see you,” LeBron James said when talking to his son Bronny.

As if the two weren’t heading home together and wouldn’t be around each other all offseason—through preseason and beyond. LeBron has a natural way of keeping things grounded with his family, even while carrying immense pressure himself. So even in the midst of a crushing playoff exit, he still took the opportunity to treat Bronny like a teammate, not just a son.

A typical teammate wouldn’t expect to see another until offseason workouts or training camp. That’s what made LeBron’s words both hilarious and quietly unusual—a subtle reminder to Bronny that despite their father-son bond, he’s still just another teammate in LeBron’s eyes, with no special treatment.

What's next for LeBron and Bronny James

LeBron James is clearly approaching the twilight of his NBA career, but when asked about retirement, he once again sidestepped a clear answer, saying it hadn’t crossed his mind yet. With father and son now officially teammates, the next dream scenario could be winning a title together. Sharing the court is already historic—but hoisting the trophy as teammates would be something else entirely for James, a storybook ending unlike any other.

Bronny James spent most of his rookie season developing in the G League, rarely seeing meaningful NBA minutes. Even after the Lakers' Game 5 loss, Bronny confirmed in the postgame press conference that he plans to suit up for the team in Summer League. The next big challenge for LeBron’s son will be proving he’s ready to earn a regular spot in the Lakers’ rotation next season.

At 40 years old, LeBron James started all five games of the series for the Lakers, averaging 25.4 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 5.6 assists. His standout showing came in Game 3 on the road in Minnesota, where he poured in 38 points, grabbed 10 boards, and dished out 4 assists.

The Lakers came into this series as favorites, largely due to their history of playoff success as a top-three seed—they had never been eliminated in the first round under those circumstances. Adding to that optimism was the memory of their 2020 championship run, the last time they entered the postseason following a 50-win regular season, during the COVID-19 Bubble.