May 1, 2025 at 2:03 AM ET

With the Los Angeles Lakers no longer in contention for the 2025 NBA championship, the future of LeBron James, not just with the team but in the league, is once again a big subject.

Following the Lakers' 103-96 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5 of a first-round series Wednesday night, the four-time NBA Most Valuable Player chose his words carefully, seemingly not wanting to give much at the moment.

“I don’t know. I don’t have the answer to that,”LeBron James said, per Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.

“It’s something I’ll sit down with my family, my wife, and my support group and talk through it. And have conversations with myself about how much longer I want to continue to play. I don’t know the answer to that right now is. We’ll see.”

James, of course, has the final decision on whether he will continue playing with the Lakers, at least. The two-year, 101.36 million contract he signed with Los Angeles in 2024 includes a player option worth $52.627 million in the 2025-26 campaign.

At 40 years old, LeBron James is at a prime age to hang up his sneakers and call it a career. But the numbers he put up in the 2025-26 regular season and in the first round versus the Timberwolves suggest that he's got plenty of gas left in the tank.

James appeared in 70 game in the regular season and averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists while shooting 51.3 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from behind the arc.

Despite all the mileage in his body and having accomplished everything there is to achieve in the NBA, James played this season still with so much desire to win, as evidenced by the fact that he played a total of 86 minutes in the last two games of the Timberwolves series.

In LA's Game 5 loss to Minnesota, the 21-time NBA All-Star had 22 points on 9-for-21 shooting from the floor with three 3-pointers, seven boards and six dimes in 40 minutes.

For now, amid questions about his future, LeBron James will rest up his body and perhaps keep everyone guessing.