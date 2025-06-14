The Los Angeles Lakers do not want to talk about it. Fans do not want to talk about it. And the NBA certainly does not want to talk about it, but LeBron James' retirement is a topic the world cannot avoid. When the 40-year-old officially concludes his all-time great professional basketball career, a surreal moment will sweep the globe.

The announcement will dictate news coverage for days, as people reflect on the legacy of possibly the most iconic athlete of the 21st Century. James himself knows this, and he is using that widespread intrigue to his advantage. The four-time NBA Finals MVP posted a clip on X from an upcoming advertisement that puts the spotlight directly on his eventual retirement. But everything might not be how it seems.

“Are the retirement rumors true? What's next,” a reporter asks James during a mock press conference. He then prepares to respond before the screen cuts to black. The NBA's all-time scoring king only stoked the flames with his caption. “I've been asking myself the same question…” he teased.

It is obviously possible that James reveals his official retirement date this offseason — it would not be the first time he went all out regarding a huge decision — but there are red flags all around. The ad hashtag is a major one. Misdirection is a cruel yet effective tactic that marketing departments have been known to break out. James can dangle his inevitable retirement in front of the masses, and they will bite. He did not become a billionaire without knowing how these things work.

However, there is always a sliver of a chance that the four-time regular season MVP and 13-time All-NBA First-Team selection hints at his future plans. He is expected to exercise his $52.6 million player option with the Lakers, but that would leave a huge cloud of uncertainty hanging above the 2026-27 campaign. In many ways, the timetable makes sense.

Will next season be LeBron James' last hurrah

One final season can give James another year on the court with his son and allow the Lakers to ease their transition into the Luka Doncic era (assuming the Slovenian superstar signs an extension). With a full offseason to prepare and a possibly upgraded roster, he can pursue a fifth title one last time. But there is one complicating factor that might disrupt such a vision: James is still performing at an exceptionally high level.

The Akron, Ohio native posted 24.4 points, 8.2 assists and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 51.3 percent from the field and a respectable 37.6 percent from behind the 3-point line last seaosn. James does not look like someone who has logged 1,854 games in 22 seasons. He is still arguably one of the 10 best players in the game today.

When the public looks back on his career decades from now, that startling statement may just define the transcendent impact he had on the sport. His longevity will be studied. LeBron James is not done yet, though. He has left everyone on the hook, and now we have no choice but to wait for him to clarify his enigmatic post.