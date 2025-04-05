The Los Angeles Lakers ended their three-game homestand on a high note Friday night, defeating the New Orleans Pelicans 124-108 at Crypto.com Arena. The win helped the Lakers bounce back from a Thursday night loss to the Golden State Warriors and moved them into the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference with a 47-30 record.

Austin Reaves led the Lakers with 30 points, seven assists, three rebounds, and a steal while shooting eight-for-13 from the field and six-for-nine from beyond the arc. LeBron James, now in his 22nd NBA season, added 27 points, eight assists, and two steals on nine-for-17 shooting. The veteran forward also provided some postgame entertainment when he playfully trolled Reaves during an interview with ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

As Reaves was discussing an in-game lob to James, the 40-year-old interjected from the background.

“That dumba** lob set me back three days,” James said, prompting laughter from those nearby.

LeBron James providing background commentary during Austin Reaves’ media availability, Part 1 of 3: “That dumbass lob set me back three days” pic.twitter.com/DzlplI3bxM — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) April 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

Austin Reaves reflects on chemistry with LeBron James amid standout performance vs. Pelicans

Reaves had been reflecting on the play.

“I chose to throw a low hook pass lob to the 40-year-old and when I threw it, I just didn’t think it was a good idea and then obviously, he continued to go get it,” Reaves said. “I told him on the bench, I wish I played with him about 10 years ago because I would’ve threw the craziest lobs.”

The chemistry between Reaves and James has been a key factor in the Lakers’ late-season surge. Reaves, now in his fourth NBA season, is averaging career-highs in nearly every statistical category. Through 69 games, he is posting 20.2 points, 5.8 assists, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 45.8% from the field and 37.2% from three-point range.

Over the past 15 games, Reaves has elevated his play even further. He is averaging 25.3 points, 5.7 assists, and 5.3 rebounds on 50.6% shooting from the field and 41.6% from beyond the arc during that span.

Reaves makes Lakers history from deep ahead of critical stretch vs. Thunder

Following his second consecutive strong performance, Reaves became the first Laker in franchise history to hit 15 three-pointers over a two-game stretch. When asked about his recent shooting display, James once again jumped in.

“He’s got a motherf***ing rocket, that’s why! AR that motherf***a!” James exclaimed.

Reaves credited the support and passing of his teammates, including James and Luka Doncic.

“It’s special…LeBron throws me good passes, Luka throws me good passes and I’m just shooting with confidence,” Reaves said. “That’s really it but it’s special.”

The Lakers now sit a half-game ahead of the Denver Nuggets (47-31), who are on a three-game losing streak following a defeat to the Warriors. Golden State has won five straight and is closing in on playoff positioning of its own.

Los Angeles will begin a pivotal three-game road trip on Sunday, starting with a two-game series against the NBA-leading Oklahoma City Thunder (64-13). The Thunder, who have won nine of their last 10 games, dropped their most recent contest Friday night to the Houston Rockets.

After the back-to-back games in Oklahoma City on Sunday and Tuesday, the Lakers will travel to Dallas, where Luka Doncic will face his former team for the first time since being traded to Los Angeles on February 2. The Mavericks currently sit at 38-40 on the season.