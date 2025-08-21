ESPN’s Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter raised doubts Thursday about the Baltimore Ravens’ handling of quarterback Lamar Jackson’s recent foot injury, suggesting the issue may have been more concerning than the team initially indicated.

Jackson, a two-time MVP, left Wednesday’s practice early after having his foot stepped on. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh later told reporters that X-rays revealed no damage.

“He got his foot stepped on… There’s no damage,” Harbaugh said. “I’m sure it’s a little sore today, so we just kept him in. He’s fine. He’s gonna be good.”

Schefter, however, noted that the need for X-rays and Harbaugh’s public comments hinted at deeper concern within the organization.

“It sounds like it was a little bit scarier than the Ravens let on because they did take X-rays. They did say there were no signs of any broken bones or any issues and John Harbaugh admitted that his prayers were answered,” Schefter said. “So, if it was anything that was nothing, he wouldn’t have to pray that Lamar Jackson’s X-rays would turn out the way they did.”

Ravens exercise caution with Lamar Jackson as preseason finale looms

Jackson has not practiced since the injury, missing two straight days of team activities. Schefter said the Ravens are expected to take a cautious approach with their franchise quarterback, prioritizing his health for the start of the regular season.

“He didn’t practice today – second straight day. And look, you don’t have to have Lamar Jackson out there right now, they need him out there for the start of the regular season,” Schefter said. “So I would imagine they’ll give that foot a couple of weeks to heal… it certainly sounds like that the test came out as well as they could’ve hoped, but they’re going to be smart with Lamar Jackson and they’re not going to stick him out there any sooner than he has to be.”

The Ravens enter the weekend looking to close out a perfect preseason, holding a 2-0 record ahead of Saturday’s noon matchup against the Washington Commanders. The game will be broadcast on WBAL and ESPN+.

After the preseason finale, Baltimore will shift its attention to Week 1 of the regular season. The Ravens open on the road against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 7, a matchup that will immediately test the reigning AFC North champions.

Jackson’s health remains the central storyline as the Ravens prepare for another season with championship aspirations. While Harbaugh has expressed confidence that the injury is minor, Schefter’s remarks underscore the uncertainty surrounding the team’s most important player.