As the contract dispute between the Dallas Cowboys and Micah Parsons continues, the football world is wondering when the situation will be resolved as the season nears closer. While the rumors around the Cowboys and Parsons will continue, one person who has given their opinion is former star for the team Emmitt Smith.

It has been a frustrating time for both sides with a deal still not yet in place as Smith gives his insight when speaking with the “Get Got Pod.” Smith told both sides of the story, saying that he doesn't believe Parsons has the leverage in the dispute, though he hopes the star gets paid.

“I’ve been through that situation before, and in my heart of hearts, I would like to think things will work out with Parsons and the Cowboys; however, I don’t understand the position he’s in,” Smith said. “Leverage, leverage does not sway to his side; leverage sways to the Cowboys' side because they got options. He doesn't have as many options as they have.”

“But in this new age of football, I understand the need to go ahead and get your stuff taken care of right now,” Smith continued. “So you can have a place to call home and go out there and do what you have been called to do. I’m all about a player getting his money a matter of fact. I want him to get his money.”

As Smith said, he had his contract dispute with Dallas and owner Jerry Jones in 1992, even missing the first two games of the season.

How Cowboys' Micah Parsons feels about the negotiation process

With some in the Cowboys feeling good about the Parsons situation, like head coach Brian Schottenheimer, it still remains to be seen how both parties will agree. Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported on how Parsons is feeling throughout the negotiation process saying that “this is like very business to him,” which could come as a shock that it isn't anger.

“From what I can gather, this is like very business to him. Like, I'm not sensing, like I'm sure he's frustrated,” Russini said. “He wants to play, but he's aware that this is just business,” Russini said. “This isn't personal. That this is just something that he's got to do in order to get paid what he's worth, a deal that I think everyone in football thought would be easy. I thought this was the layup.”

At any rate, Dallas opens the season on Thursday, Sept. 4, against the Philadelphia Eagles as fans hope to see Parsons out on the field.