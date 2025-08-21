Denver Nuggets All-Star Nikola Jokic led Serbia in a 106-72 blowout win against the Los Angeles Lakers' Luka Doncic and Slovenia in an EuroBasket exhibition. After Jokic was cleared to play in EuroBasket 2025, he led his team with 10 points, eight rebounds, and four assists in 19 minutes, while Doncic led Slovenia with 17 points, seven rebounds, and four assists. But that didn't mean the two NBA stars didn't embrace one another after the friendly game.

After the win, Jokic kissed Doncic on the cheek while the two exchanged pleasantries, per NBA Central.

Serbia and Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic led all scorers with 18 points, with his head coach Erik Spoelstra in attendance. Clippers' Bogdan Bogdanovic added 14 points. Serbia now heads into EuroBasket unbeaten, going 7-0 in throughout their friendly games. EuroBasket 2025 starts on August 27.

The tournament is set to be hosted across Cyprus, Finland, Poland, and Latvia, with Serbia set to compete in a challenging Group A, which includes the likes of Estonia, Latvia, Turkey, the Czech Republic, and Portugal.

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic draws a special take on Bogdan Bogdanovic

Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) dribbles down the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second quarter during game seven of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center
Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Clippers guard Bogdan Bogdanovic is teaming back up with Nuggets All-Star Nikola Jokic for EuroBasket 2025. Heading into the tournament, Bogdanovic explained what makes Jokic a special teammate.

Bogdanovic highlighted Jokic's basketball IQ, conditioning, and leadership, which he addressed, per EuroHoops.

“Everybody knows about his IQ and feel for the game, but what really makes him special is his basketball shape for his size – his ability to run and his conditioning,” Bogdanovic said. “He brings probably the highest confidence that I’ve ever had playing with anyone else.”

After finishing off their exhibition schedule with a 34-point blowout win against Lakers' Luka Doncic and Slovenia on Thursday, Bogdanovic, Jokic, and Serbia will compete in EuroBasket 2025's group stage next week when the tournament begins.

