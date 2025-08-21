Ahead of his third season as Nebraska's head football coach, Matt Rhule is trying his hand in the podcast world.

Unlike some of his peers, Rhule has never previously been known as an on-air analyst. He is now attempting to introduce that side of himself to the rest of the college football community with the ‘House Rhules' podcast.

“I know what you're thinking, why are we doing this?” Rhule said in the opening statement of his inaugural ‘House Rhules' podcast episode. “We're so proud of what we're doing with these players [at] this program and we want to give you an inside look behind the scenes at a college football program. We want to talk about all the things that matter to you… I've been hired and fired in my life; I've been through a lot of things. One thing I know is I'm not afraid to speak the truth, be authentic and just be who I am. I'm Matt Rhule, and this is House Rhules.”

The Nebraska football coach intends to be brutally honest on his new show and does not believe he “has to be politically correct,” he said, via On3 Sports. Rhule said he wants to use his podcast to “move the game forward” by speaking his truth.

While the focus of his podcast will be college football, Rhule also claimed he wants to discuss pop culture. How deeply he plans to delve into that topic remains to be seen. Rhule did touch on the subject in his inaugural episode with guest Jon Gordon.

Matt Rhule expecting big year with Nebraska football in 2025

Rhule's announcement comes with the 2025 college football season just days away. Nebraska is coming off a 7-6 season in 2024. Their record led to a lackluster finish in the Big 10, but it marked the program's best year in nearly a decade. The Cornhuskers ended the year with a 20-15 win over Boston College in the Pinstripe Bowl, the team's first postseason victory since 2015.

Much of the team's recent success has been attributed to Rhule, who has improved the team's record in each of his first two years. However, an equal amount of the credit has gone to Dylan Raiola, who committed to Nebraska as the highest-rated quarterback recruit in school history.

Raiola was up-and-down as a freshman, but his expectations are elevated ahead of year two. The Rhule and Raiola hype nearly earned Nebraska a spot in the preseason college football rankings. The Cornhuskers received 23 votes in the Associated Press' inaugural release, but will begin the year unranked.