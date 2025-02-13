JJ Redick and the Los Angeles Lakers saw their six-game win streak snapped in Utah on Wednesday, falling 131-119 to the Jazz. A sluggish performance halted their momentum just before the All-Star break, marking Luka Doncic’s first loss in his second game with the team.

Mutual respect between Luka Doncic and JJ Redick

According to Spectrum SportsNet’s Mike Trudell, Luka Dončić praised JJ Redick as a “great coach,” adding that despite it being Redick’s first year, he already carries himself like a veteran.

Lakers head coach JJ Redick is similarly eager about the revamped Los Angeles Lakers with Doncic on board. After Doncic’s strong debut, Redick stressed the team's ability to establish a clear identity and strengthen their chemistry.

Redick pointed out that Luka Doncic, LeBron James, and Austin Reaves could form a formidable offensive trio, posing serious challenges for defenses. In his Lakers debut against the Jazz, Doncic made an immediate impact, posting 14 points, five rebounds, and four assists in just 24 minutes.

The Lakers head coach earlier commended Doncic for seamlessly adjusting to the pressure of joining the Lakers, despite the lofty expectations and fan excitement. He highlighted Dončić’s unselfish play, describing it as “agenda-free basketball” that prioritized team success over personal achievements.

Redick emphasized that the Lakers' primary goal before the break is ensuring their core players recover. He pointed out that Doncic, who tallied 16 points in 23 controlled minutes, is still regaining his rhythm, having played only his second game since Christmas Day.

Jazz avenging their loss against the Lakers

Facing the same opponent twice in a row after a dominant win in Los Angeles, the Lakers entered Wednesday’s matchup following a whirlwind 10-day stretch. They landed Luka Dončić in a blockbuster trade, sent Anthony Davis to Dallas, and briefly acquired Mark Williams before rescinding the deal, sending him, Dalton Knecht, and Cam Reddish back to their original teams. Dončić then made his Lakers debut in Monday’s victory over Utah.

Hayes' injury dealt another setback to a shorthanded Lakers squad already missing Dorian Finney-Smith and Gabe Vincent. Utah's towering duo, Walker Kessler and Lauri Markkanen, capitalized on the Lakers lack of size in the frontcourt.

Markkanen poured in 32 points on 11-of-18 shooting in 31 minutes, while Kessler dominated inside with 16 points and eight rebounds, making all eight of his shot attempts.

Utah took a 64-56 lead into halftime, but the Lakers stayed within reach behind key buckets from James, Reaves, and Hachimura, trimming the deficit to 75-69 midway through the third. However, the Jazz responded with a 16-2 surge, capped by a Markkanen three-pointer that stretched their lead to 91-71. By the end of the quarter, Utah had extended its advantage to 104-86.

Bronny James set a career high with nine points in the fourth quarter, while Dalton Knecht contributed 10 points off the bench in his first game since the canceled trade for Mark Williams.

The Lakers wasted no time getting Alex Len involved after signing him on Monday, but his presence couldn’t spark a turnaround. The team lacked energy in what felt like a pre-break slump, and Len finished with four points and seven rebounds in 22 minutes.