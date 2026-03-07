The AFC North has always been a black-and-blue division, but it just became a horror movie for quarterbacks. With the blockbuster news that the Baltimore Ravens acquired five-time Pro Bowl defensive end Maxx Crosby from the Las Vegas Raiders, the divisional arms race has reached terrifying new heights. While Ravens fans are celebrating, Cincinnati Bengals fans are collectively checking on Joe Burrow’s insurance policy.

The math is simple and brutal. By adding Crosby to a division that already features Myles Garrett and T.J. Watt, the AFC North now boasts three of the most elite game-wreckers in football. Fans were quick to point out the nightmare scenario for the Bengals' signal-caller. “Joe Burrow punching the air right now,” one fan posted on X. “Plays Myles Garrett twice next season, plays T.J. Watt twice next season, and now has to play Maxx Crosby twice next season too.”

 

 

 

 

 

Another fan put the statistics into perspective, noting that roughly “35% of the time, Joe Burrow will have Maxx Crosby, Myles Garrett, or TJ Watt hunting him down like a lion and a zebra.” It’s a sobering thought for a franchise that has struggled to keep its star quarterback upright in the past.

The timing couldn't be worse for Cincinnati. While Baltimore adds a “Mad Maxx” caliber player who tallied 10.0 sacks and 73 tackles in 2025, the Bengals are facing the potential departure of their own star pass rusher. “Joe Burrow realizing he has to face Myles Garrett, TJ Watt, and Maxx Crosby 6x a year while he will lose Trey Hendrickson,” another concerned supporter shared.

Article Continues Below

 

 

 

 

Crosby’s relentless motor was on full display in a Week 13 masterpiece where he notched 2.0 sacks and nine tackles. If he brings that same energy to the Ravens' defensive front, the road to the AFC North title just became a lot more treacherous for everyone in the Queen City.