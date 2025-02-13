Alex Len made his Lakers debut just a day after signing, but it was the Utah Jazz who dominated their rematch against JJ Redick’s squad. Unlike their previous meeting, this time, Utah took control early and never looked back, cruising to a 131-119 victory.

According to The Athletic's Lakers head coach JJ Redick said Alex Len was “fine” in his debut, acknowledging that he was in a tough position having to log significant minutes so soon after joining the team.

The final score doesn’t tell the full story, as the Jazz overwhelmed the Lakers from start to finish, largely thanks to their imposing frontcourt.

The Utah Jazz overpowering the Los Angeles Lakers in the paint

The Jazz dominated the Lakers, highlighted by a 54-36 advantage in points in the paint. With Anthony Davis swapped for Luka Doncic, the Lakers lacked a reliable big man—a problem they intended to fix with the Mark Williams trade before scrapping it due to medical concerns. Now, they're relying on Alex Len as a temporary fix.

Len's limitations are evident, particularly his inconsistent playing time in recent years. This season, he averaged just 1.4 points and 1.8 rebounds in 7.2 minutes per game over 36 appearances with the Kings.

With Jaxson Hayes and newly signed Alex Len as their only reliable traditional big men, the Lakers were already thin in the frontcourt. Their situation worsened when Hayes exited after just seven minutes due to a facial contusion. Len, playing extended minutes in his debut, contributed four points on 2-of-5 shooting and grabbed seven rebounds in 23 minutes.

Lauri Markkanen dominated with 32 points, hitting 11 of 18 shots, including six from beyond the arc. Walker Kessler controlled the paint, scoring 16 points on a perfect 8-for-8 shooting while swatting six shots. John Collins added to the effort with 17 points and eight rebounds.

Ultimately, the Jazz’s three main bigs had their way against the Lakers, scoring with ease through alley-oops, putbacks, and open threes. With Jaxson Hayes, Alex Len, and Rui Hachimura as their primary resistance, they took full advantage of the mismatch.

The Lakers lacking frontcourt depth

With Hayes, Len, and Hachimura handling the frontcourt minutes, it’s no surprise the Jazz’s trio dominated. While the Lakers' bigs are NBA-caliber players, they simply couldn’t match up against three above-average frontcourt talents.

Without Dorian Finney-Smith and Gabe Vincent, who were sidelined for injury management, the Lakers lacked their usual energy and toughness. They’ll look to regroup after the All-Star break when they face Charlotte in Los Angeles.

Acquiring Luka Doncic was a major win for the Lakers, reshaping their long-term future. However, in the immediate sense, they must find a way to stabilize their big man rotation to stay competitive.

Doncic recorded 16 points on 6-of-13 shooting, along with four assists, four rebounds, and five turnovers.

Dalton Knecht, back on the court after the rescinded trade with Charlotte, contributed 10 points off the bench, while Bronny James notched a career-high nine points.