On Saturday night, the Los Angeles Lakers hit the road to take on the Dallas Mavericks and ultimately won the game thanks to a late surge in the fourth quarter. This game marked Luka Doncic's second return to Dallas since the team infamously traded him nearly one year ago, and he played well, scoring 33 points to go along with eight rebounds and 11 assists.

After the game, Doncic's former Mavericks teammate Naji Marshall asked if the two could do a jersey swap, which has become an increasingly common postgame tradition in the NBA in recent years, but Doncic then requested that the exchange take place in the tunnels instead of on the court.

“I don't want to show my body,” Doncic joked, per Luka Updates on X, formerly Twitter, via SportsCenter on Instagram.

Luka was going to swap jerseys with Naji but didn’t want to show his body 😂 IG/sportscenter pic.twitter.com/m7x960CYgb — Luka Updates (@LukaUpdates) January 25, 2026

Doncic's physique was the subject of much speculation this past offseason when an article from Men's Health showed the former Mavericks star in what seemed to be far and away the best shape of his career.

Doncic appears to have put on a few pounds since then, but overall is moving a bit quicker than he did during his time after arriving with the Lakers last season, when he frequently flamed out down the stretch of close playoff games in their first round loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Meanwhile, the Lakers as a whole have mostly played well this season, currently sitting at 27-17 as the NBA trade deadline approaches. It will be interesting to see what Rob Pelinka and company opt to do at that time, considering that the team doesn't have a lot in the way of movable contracts on their roster.

In any case, the Lakers will next take the court on Monday evening for a road game against the Chicago Bulls. Meanwhile, the NBA trade deadline is set for February 5.