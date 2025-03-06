LOS ANGELES – Since the offseason, it’s been no secret that the Los Angeles Lakers were searching for a starting caliber center, even when Anthony Davis was still on the team. Before the blockbuster trade, Davis made it clear that he wanted a center alongside him in the lineup. But with the arrival of Luka Doncic, it appears that the Lakers had the answer at center all along with Jaxson Hayes.

With the departure of Davis, Jaxson Hayes has slotted into the Lakers’ starting lineup at center and has developed a strong chemistry in the pick and roll with Luka Doncic. It’s fitting that the duo has finally ended up as teammates considering that the Mavericks tried to trade for Hayes multiple times due to his fit alongside Doncic as a lob threat, as per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

During the Lakers’ 136-115 win against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday, Hayes scored a season-high 19 points on 8-of-8 shooting, with quite a few of those shots coming from Doncic lob passes. Following the game, Doncic spoke about his developing chemistry with Hayes and how impressive the big man has been.

“It’s good. You see that the first couple of games, we still had to get the feel for each other, know where he’s going to be,” Doncic said. “And I think it’s getting better. And he’s really good at reading those situations. If the guy behind me is inside the screen and goes over, he slips that. He’s fast for a center, he gets open looks.”

Last season, the Mavericks surrounded Doncic with lob threats at the center position in Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford. With his ability to read and draw the defense and make lob passes, mobile big men will have success playing alongside Doncic.

Jaxson Hayes as Lakers’ starting center

It’s not just on the offensive end that Hayes has been making a huge impact for the Lakers. Defensively, he’s provided the team with a rim protector in the absence of Davis. Hayes currently holds the fourth best defensive rating (110.9) on the team behind only Jarred Vanderbilt, Doncic and Jordan Goodwin, as per StatMuse.

Hayes suffered an ankle injury earlier this season that sidelined him for 21 out of 22 games, but he’s since made a strong return as one of the team’s most dependable role players.

Overall Hayes has appeared in 39 games this season, with 18 starts, at a little over 18 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 6.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocked shots with splits of 71.8 percent shooting from the field and 72.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The Lakers tried to upgrade their center position at the deadline with the failed trade for Mark Williams, but that deal being rescinded may have been a blessing in disguise. Hayes has come on strong since Doncic has joined the team, and he’s solidified his role as the starting center.