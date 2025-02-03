Luka Doncic took an early step in winning over the Los Angeles Lakers and their fans. The now former Dallas Mavericks star made a subtle change. And he delivered this in nearly 24 hours after the blockbuster trade involving him and Anthony Davis.

Doncic completely rearranged his X account. It's now themed with a Lakers legend. Doncic honored the late Kobe Bryant — from changing his profile picture to even his header.

Expand Tweet

He even included a photo of him talking to Bryant following a Mavericks-Lakers game that the five-time NBA champion watched. Doncic also broke his silence after the trade at approximately 3:10 p.m. PT on his X page.

“Grateful for this amazing opportunity. Basketball means everything to me, and no matter where I play the game, I’ll do so with the same joy, passion and goal – to win championships,” Doncic posted.

But his profile and header switch won over many Lakers fans as Doncic paid tribute to the franchise icon.

When will Luka Doncic make his Lakers debut?

Doncic will no doubt fill the Crypto Arena seats when he puts on the Lakers uniform. But will he be running onto the floor at the Intuit Dome when the Lakers take on the Clippers?

Unfortunately the NBA star and Western Conference champion hasn't played since Christmas. He sustained a left calf injury and hasn't returned to the court since. It's unknown when he'll officially play again. However, there is a potential target date. League insider Marc Stein revealed when Doncic wants to get back at hooping.

“Luka Dončić was targeting a Feb. 8 return from his calf strain, sources say, but long-term concerns about conditioning are said to have factored into Dallas' shocking change of course,” Stein said on Saturday night following the trade.

If it's Feb. 8, that means Doncic will indeed make his Lakers start inside their home venue with the Golden State Warriors in town.