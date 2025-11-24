The fallout over the FBI investigation into illegal gambling activities in the NBA continues. Furthermore, the Los Angeles Lakers are caught in the glare of it all because of Damon Jones.

Jones, a former assistant coach, was indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Earlier this month, Jones entered a plea of not guilty in a federal court.

Additionally, Jones is alleged to have conspired with gamblers on providing injury information on the status of key players. In return, bettors would place wagers on the opposing team. One of those players Jones allegedly provided information about was LeBron James.

On Monday, Brian Windhorst of ESPN reported that James had cut off Jones before the indictments. Before that, James and Jones were really tight.

“LeBron is very into routines,” one former Lakers staffer said. “For a while, shooting with D-Jones was part of his routine.”

According to court documents, the FBI says that it has a text message allegedly sent by Jones to gamblers. It encourages them to place a bet on the Milwaukee Bucks during a game in which James wasn't playing.

“Get a big bet on Milwaukee tonight before the information is out! [James] is out tonight. Bet enough so Djones can eat too now!!!”

However, Jones had a different outlook on life way back when.

“My confidence is never gone, never in my life,” Jones said in 2008. “I usually come out on the other side smelling like roses.”

At this point, Jones and his attorneys have denied all interview requests.

How the Lakers have responded to the investigation

Since all this transpired, the Lakers have cooperated with the FBI. They have provided documents, and an assistant trainer and executive administrator voluntarily offered their cell phone records.

Meanwhile, sources say that James had no prior knowledge of Jones' activities.

Additionally, James remains uninvolved in any of the legal proceedings.